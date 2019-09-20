HellRaisers unveils new CS:GO roster led by ANGE1

HellRaisers has revamped it CS:GO roster after benching its lineup earlier this month, the organization announced today.

The new CIS roster only features two players from HellRaisers’ previous lineup, Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas and Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow. ANGE1 will remain the team’s in-game leader. HellRaisers additionally signed Igor “crush” Shevchenko, Alexander “scoobyxie” Marynych, and Vadim “Flarich” Karetin.

HellRaisers Esports on Twitter Announcement of our new CS:GO roster!😈 The Berlin Major Results, telling about new disciplines and HR shop. ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/PM4bIybZfs https://t.co/Jr3bTMgFlo

Crush and scoobyxie come from Vega Squadron, who opted to temporarily leave CS:GO in August. Flarich is known for his time with pro100, a CIS-org relaunched by the ex-professional player Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko in 2017.

Players from HellRaisers’ previous roster—Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný, Issa “ISSAA” Murad, Christian “loWel” Garcia—are listed for transfer. Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov, who’s been on the bench since April, is also listed for transfer.

These moves come after HellRaisers fell short at the StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage. They failed to reach the playoffs of any major tournaments in 2019.

With this new lineup, HellRaisers regress to the CIS scene after not achieving great results this year with an international team. HellRaisers’ CEO Alex “Magician” Slabukhin said that the team is in a bootcamp and the organization will make more announcements soon. They don’t have a coach yet, so maybe HellRaisers is about to sign one.

HellRaisers don’t have any scheduled tournaments in the near future aside from the ESL Pro League season 10, which will kick off in October.