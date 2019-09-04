HellRaisers benches its entire CS:GO roster

HellRaisers has moved all of its CS:GO players to the bench, the organization announced today.

This move comes after HellRaisers fell short at the StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage. The organization will continue to operate in CS:GO but with a new lineup that will be announced in the future.

HellRaisers Esports on Twitter HR Roster Change. ➡️ https://t.co/dxsRIgHRAx

In addition to moving the lineup to the bench, HellRaisers released Bence ‘DeadFox‘ Böröcz, who was previously on the team’s transfer list.

This iteration of HellRaisers lasted less than six months. Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný joined in March, while Christian “loWel” Garcia and Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas signed in April.

Besides the StarLadder Berlin Major, the only big competition they attended was the ESL Pro League season nine finals in June, where they failed to reach the playoffs.

This lineup simply didn’t play well together. The players will most likely have another chance on a new team, especially veteran in-game leader Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow, who’s received offers from Natus Vincere in the past, and rifler Issa “ISSAA” Murad, who formed a talented duo with Özgür “woxic” Eker before the latter was transferred to mousesports earlier this year.

Na’Vi may pursue signing ANGE1 again since the organization is reportedly looking to replace current captain Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko.

HellRaisers will have to announce a new lineup soon. The CIS org is scheduled to play at the European Champions Cup, which starts on Sept. 16.