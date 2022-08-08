FURIA’s all-female CS:GO team break trophy while celebrating

Sometimes, accidents happen when a team get too excited about winning a tournament.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, after FURIA’s all-female CS:GO division, FURIA Esports Female, won Gamers Club Masters Feminina V, they accidentally broke a part of the trophy while celebrating the win.

Luckily, just a small part of the trophy, which was in the shape of a hand, broke off. The team were partly stunned and partly amused by the situation and laughed it off in good spirits.

FURIA Esports Female are one of the most prominent teams in the women’s CS:GO scene. In Gamers Club Masters Feminina V, they completely swept the upper bracket and defeated several other Brazilian female squads before overcoming MIBR Female in the grand final. In total, they earned 30,000 Brazilian Reals, which is approximately $5,800.

Earlier this year, FURIA Esports Female came second in two major international competitions, ESL Impact League Season one and ESL Impact Valencia 2022. In both tournaments, they fell short against Nigma Galaxy Female. All in all, though, the second-place finishes secured them $55,000.

The team have been one of the best squads in South America this past year, triumphing in numerous regional events, including the previous edition of Gamers Club Masters Feminina and WESG 2021 Female Latin America: Brazil. With the ever-expanding women's CS:GO scene, they are surely one of the teams to keep an eye on.