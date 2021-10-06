French superstar kennyS reveals uncertainties about his future in CS:GO

"If there is no space for me in CS I’ll find it somewhere else."

One of the greatest players in CS:GO might be taking a new step in his career soon. Kenny “kennyS” Schrub explained in an interview with Dexerto that he’s uncertain of his future with the game and he could consider a switch over to VALORANT if need be.

“At the end, I had a really better mindset, I was doing things right, it just didn’t work out because of many reasons,” he said. “I would be sad [to leave CS:GO] because I know I have what it takes to be a really good competitive player, but if there is no space for me in CS I’ll find it somewhere else.”

The 26-year-old has won many events in his career, which has spanned over nine incredible years. He’s captured several major tournament championships during his time with teams like G2 Esports and Team Envy. After a disappointing 2020 campaign and an early exit at IEM Katowice 2021, however, he was replaced on G2’s main roster with Audric “JaCkz” Jug.

KennyS decided to put some time into content creation but he still has a passion for competition. He’s competing in the upcoming VALORANT charity event, BLAST Spike Nations, for example. From Thursday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 9, he’ll be joined by former teammate Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Nouhara “Ninou” Oraha, Lucy “Sliicyy” Tran, and Team Vitality content creator KaffWorld.

The veteran star also said he doesn’t want to leave CS:GO without trying to play competitively one last time. “I don’t want to retire like that,” kennyS said. “Maybe I will have to, but it’s not really a nice thing, to retire that way… I want to show that my situation is the consequence of my mistakes, and I want to prove to myself and to everyone that I can learn from all those things and still be the player people want me to be and that I want to be as well.”

You can catch kennyS and the rest of Team France in action when BLAST Spike Nations begins tomorrow.