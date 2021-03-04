G2 benches kennyS, moves NiKo to hybrid role, and brings back JACKZ

G2 Esports has made a huge change to its CS:GO roster today. Effective immediately, Kenny “kennyS” Schrub will be moved to the bench and will be allowed to pursue opportunities with other organizations.

With his departure, the team is opting to move star player Nikola "NiKo" Kovač to a hybrid/rifler position while bringing back Audric "JACKZ" Jug as a rifler.

This move follows G2's top-eight finish at IEM Katowice. The team started with an advantageous direct invite to the main event but failed to capitalize. After falling to Team Spirit to open group play, they recovered with wins over BIG and Evil Geniuses but were eliminated by eventual champions Gambit.

Head coach Damien "maLeK" Marcel said in the announcement that he expects NiKo playing the hybrid role will give the team "a more open-minded approach while providing more flexibility." He praised the "flair, creativity, and new balance" that he expects JACKZ to bring in his return.

As for kennyS, the former Major winner and legendary AWPer has apparently already found a new home. On Twitter, he claimed that the signing announcement will come on either March 4 or 5.

I loved the day, thanks for being there ! More to come soon... For those are waiting for signing it'll come today or tomorrow! 🤎 — kennyS (@G2kennyS) March 4, 2021

G2 will compete with its new lineup just days after making this change at ESL Pro League Season 13.