French CS:GO legend reportedly set to move into streaming

Legends never die, but they do occasionally retire from professional Counter-Strike. This may be the fate awaiting Kenny “kennyS” Schrub in the not too distant future, if reports are to be trusted. The AWPer will apparently move into a streaming role with current team Falcons as part of impending roster changes within the Saudi Arabian organization.

According to a report by blix.gg, Falcons are ready to commit to major roster shuffles, and one of the casualties will be legendary CS:GO AWPer kennyS. The report claims that four out of the five Falcons players are under threat of being dropped, with Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro the only one safe.

Each of the four remaining Falcons players are under various degrees of threat, but blix.gg’s report more or less guarantees kennyS’ departure. The struggling AWPer will be removed from the active CS:GO roster and shifted to a streaming role with Falcons. The report mentions nothing of actual retirement for kennyS, but a permanent switch to streaming is often a bridge out of professional esports.

Kenny has been struggling for months now: in his last 31 maps playing with Falcons, the sniper has recorded a positive rating 2.0 just nine times, according to HLTV. This negative streak culminated in the team’s failure to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major, which is most likely the instigator for the supposed roster movements in the Falcons camp.

Kenny was once among the best CS:GO players in the world. An electrifying AWPer, his style combined with efficiency made the Frenchman a community favorite. His form peaked in 2015 when he became a Major champion and the MVP of the tournament. Kenny’s form fell off after 2017, which was the last time he won a trophy or an MVP award or served as one of HLTV’s top 20 players of the year.

Falcons added kennyS to their roster in November 2022. Middling tier two success never translated into a breakthrough to the upper echelon. After a failed BLAST Paris Major qualification campaign, the organization is apparently ready to move on from the AWPer.

According to blix.gg’s sources, another likely casualty of Falcons’ reshuffle is Jordan “Python” Munck-Foehrle. Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier’s spot is also reportedly under consideration, while Nathan “NBK” Schmidt is more likely to remain a part of the core duo of Falcons alongside bodyy.