FPX fills captain’s chair with CS:GO in-game leader Emi

This is a reunion of sorts for FPX, who now fill a crucial spot at the IGL position.

Almost three full months after signing with FunPlus Phoenix, the org’s CS:GO roster has finally permanently filled the remaining vacancy with Luka “emi” Vuković.

FPX officially entered CS:GO at the end of January by signing the international roster of GODSENT. ZehN, STYKO, maden, and farlig joined FPX. Devilwalk, a two-time Major-winning coach with the spectacular Fnatic roster of 2014 and 2015, also joined. After joining FPX, the team acquired veteran chrisJ on loan from mousesports but terminated that loan at the beginning of March.

Throughout March, the team competed in the ESL Pro League with Miikka "suNny" Kemppi standing in. Obviously, suNny wasn't meant to be a full-time addition since he's now linked to a new project alongside flusha, sergej, EspiranTo, and Calyx.

That paved the way for the entrance of Luka "emi" Vuković, a former coach for the CR4ZY team before stepping into the server himself as a player and IGL. The CR4ZY team, which also featured EspiranTo, signed with c0ntact Gaming in January 2020 but exited CS:GO just a year later. Emi was moved to the inactive roster a few months prior.

The FPX players are quite familiar with Emi. While playing under GODSENT, Emi played alongside them at the BLAST Fall Showdown and at DreamHack Winter in late 2020 after moving their IGL krystal to the bench.

With the group now officially reunited four months later, they can look ahead to the future. Their next official matches will be in May, at Flashpoint Three, with Major qualification points on the line.