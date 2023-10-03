FPL adds retired CS pros, causing controversy among younger players

We're losing to glocks all over again.

The FACEIT Pro League (FPL) has added some old faces for the release of Counter-Strike 2.

If you’re a fan of old FPL content, you’ll be thrilled to hear that names like Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, and Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar could be back in the old queues soon.

Players added to Hubs:



shroud (FPL NA)

summit1g (FPL NA)

Shahzam (FPL NA)

Xeppaa (FPL NA)

TenZ-ES (FPL NA)

-Ethan (FPL NA)

swagiwnl (FPL NA)

hazed (FPL NA)

adreNaline (FPL NA)

GODaZeD (FPL NA)

Hiko (FPL NA)

koosta- (FPL NA)

FugLy (FPL NA)

WARDELL (FPL NA) — FPL Member Changes (@fplmovesbot) October 2, 2023

While many of these names aren’t exactly the competitors they once were, they’ll bring eyeballs and interest to the FPL system. With the new Counter-Strike engine and multiple gameplay updates in CS2, it seems like many streamers are feeding on the hype.

The move hasn’t come without controversy, though. Several up-and-comers and fans have pointed out that the FPL is more than a content factory; it’s a proving ground of sorts for tier-two players. The FPL isn’t the end-all-be-all of scouting, but what better way to prove yourself on a tier-one level than to play in a competitive environment with tier-one players?

Moreover, many of these older players left CS for VALORANT, and several CS hardcore fans are upset that they can just get invited back into the upper echelons of matchmaking while players who stuck with CS are left behind.

But NA ECL players that grinded for their teams, spent hours watching demos, and practiced countless nights for 6+ hours don’t deserve the invite? What a joke. — ChwE (@chwecs) October 3, 2023

There’s more controversy, too. Matthew “Wardell” Yu, noted for his time in CS with Ghost Gaming and in VALORANT with TSM, has been accused of partying up with stream snipers and publicly lying about it. It goes without saying that high-level streamers frown on the practice, if not outright despise it. If Wardell continues those ways, he likely won’t be in the hub for long.

It’s heartening to see so many players still interested in Counter-Strike. While CS fans can get defensive about their game, there’s nothing inherently wrong with enjoying multiple games, even if one is a cartoony copy of the other (looking at you, VALORANT).

