Tarik shocked as former VALORANT pro Wardell queues with stream sniper—then lies about it

While queueing for competitive VALORANT on stream recently, Tarik was stunned to see former pro player Wardell actively queueing with a player known for stream sniping. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Wardell streamed the entire match himself, seemingly not caring that the stream sniper was openly cheating against one of the game’s biggest content creators.

As soon as the match started, players on tarik’s team instantly recognized player kittymeowmeow as someone known to stream snipe. “How is this kittymeowmeow not banned yet?” asked former member of The Guard Michael “neT” Bernet. “Didn’t he post a video of himself sniping? This guy just blatantly stream snipes; when you talk to your chat, he will actively respond.”

When streamers with millions of followers are purposefully queuing with stream snipers for elo, no wonder valorant ranked is so terrible. pic.twitter.com/qhS7IyLZjR — Dasnerth (@Dasnerth) September 21, 2023

Over on Wardell’s stream, who was queueing with the stream sniper, he can be heard saying “they have tarik on their team, hold on,” right at the start of the match. Within the first round, he is already calling out where the remaining enemy players are during a retake, and he continues to relay player positions via tarik’s stream for most of the match, which Wardell’s team won 13-11.

During the match, tarik messaged Wardell and asked him directly if kittymeowmeow was stream sniping and if Wardell was queued with him, to which Wardell lied and said no. The sniper even mentioned on stream that tarik privately messaged Wardell in-game, another indicator that he was watching tarik’s stream, which can be heard in the clip above.

“I’m shocked,” tarik said on stream. “I just don’t understand what I’m witnessing right now. I’m speechless, but I’m not going to let myself get mad.” Tarik was clearly frustrated, though, at one point messaging Wardell directly again and asking him why he was lying.

A compilation of clips of the incident from tarik and Wardell’s streams, compiled by Geeko on YouTube.

After the match, the Sova that was teamed with Wardell and the stream sniper called them out: “Someone needs to watch Wardell’s stream the first few rounds and see Reyna’s calls. Someone get Riot and ban this guy’s ass. Actually embarrassing for the game as a whole.”

At the end of his stream, Wardell said “the whole team was stream sniping [tarik]” despite what his Sova teammate wrote, then blamed tarik for streaming without a delay and complaining about it.

