ForZe qualify for the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major at the expense of sAw

ForZe have become the third team from Europe to claim a spot at the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major. The Russian squad bounced back in today’s series against sAw in the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A, where they won 2-1.

In today’s game, forZe were the slight favorites, despite sAw being a much more experienced team that have been together for more than two years now. Although, on paper, the young squad from the CIS region possesses much more firepower—and they proved it today.

The series, however, began with forZe’s loss on Nuke, sAw’s map pick. The team from the Iberian Peninsula started their choice strong, winning seven rounds on the highly unfavored T-side. After both teams switched sides, though, for the second time in a row, sAw failed to triumph in the pistol round. They were better in the following rounds, and after a couple of close calls, they managed to close the map with a 16-14 scoreline.

Unfortunately for the Portugal roster, the rest of the series didn’t go to plan. On their map pick, Dust2, forZe obliterated their opponents, allowing them to win just three rounds. The Russian lineup showcased cohesive gameplay, and every single player finished the map with a positive K/D ratio, with shalfey being the best player on Dust2 with a 19-9 scoreline. The story was similar on the decider, Inferno, where the 19-year-old player led his team to a quick, 16-5 win over sAw, which made them secure the spot at the Major.

The side from the Iberian Peninsula will have one more shot at making it through to the tournament in Belgium tomorrow, where they take part in round five of Europe’s RMR A.

ForZe becomes the third representative from Europe to qualify for the Major. Yesterday, both Heroic and BIG managed to qualify. In a couple of hours, the trio will be joined by either Natus Vincere and Vitality and by either FaZe Clan or MOUZ, who play their matches later in the day.