Fnatic signs poizon on trial, promotes Peppzor to main CS:GO lineup

Fnatic provided a roster update today, weeks after its CS:GO team surprisingly qualified for the ESL Pro League season 15 playoffs despite playing with a handful of stand-ins.

AWPer Valentin “poizon” Vasilev has joined the team on a trial basis after he averaged a 1.17 rating in the group stage of ESL Pro League, the team’s second-highest, only below William “mezii” Merriman. And on top of that, academy player Peppe “Peppzor” Borak has been promoted to the first team, at least for the next few months’ events, which includes the PGL Antwerp Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in April.

With a strong performance in EPL and a proven track record in Fnatic Rising, we're happy to welcome you back to the Pro Squad and have you back on the server Peppe! pic.twitter.com/o6FbLB31Hq — FNATIC (@FNATIC) March 24, 2022

Fnatic parted ways with former AWPer Owen “smooya” Butterfield after the team were knocked out from IEM Katowice in February and saw star Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin step away from the lineup as he was negotiating his move to Ninjas in Pyjamas, which was announced yesterday. Peppezor and poizon played a key role in the team’s ESL Pro League season 15 Group A performance, even without practicing too much with mezii and Alex McMeekin.

The first team also used 17-year-old player Matias “Banjo” Kivistö from Fnatic Rising in ESL Pro League in place of Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament. But Fnatic has ultimately decided to keep playing with Peppezor for the time being.

The ESL Pro League season 15 playoffs will start on April 5 with the round of 12, which will see Fnatic fight for a spot in the quarterfinals. KRIMZ most likely will be healthy by then and is expected to take the place of Banjo.