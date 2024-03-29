Category:
Counter-Strike

FlyQuest swoops in to pick up Australian CS2 roster after previous organization closed down

A new shade of green down under.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 10:00 pm
The FlyQuest LCS roster on stage during the 2023 season.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Less than a month after their previous organization ceased operations and released them, the top Australian Counter-Strike 2 roster has found a new home with a North American organization.

Recommended Videos

FlyQuest, who competes in the top tier of League of Legends in the LCS, signed the Australian CS2 roster that competed under the Grayhound banner up until the start of this month: dexter, Vexite, Liazz, aliStair, and INS.

New Australian CS2 roster for FlyQuest
A new beginning. Image via FlyQuest

Outside of dexter, the Grayhound roster core had been with the organization since September 2022 and managed to reach both the IEM Rio Major and the BLAST.tv Paris Major, though they did not finish highly at either event. Heading into 2024, the team reacquired dexter after a long, relatively successful stint with MOUZ and a very short time on Fnatic.

However, the team’s worst fears came to be realized when they did not qualify for the first CS2 Major at PGL Copenhagen. Less than a week after losing to Chinese team Lynn Vision at the final RMR hurdle, Grayhound Gaming closed its doors after seven years, putting out a short statement on X confirming that “the dream is unfortunately over.”

While an official reason was not given, the assumption is that a lack of financial stability was what led to the closing of Grayhound, as missing out on the Major meant missing out on the sizable portion of sticker capsule revenue that is crucial to many smaller teams. Following the closing of Grayhound, IGL dexter put out his own statement, clarifying that the players intended to stick together in hopes of finding a new home.

Those hopes have now come to fruition thanks to FlyQuest. FlyQuest has consistently finished in the top half of the LCS over the past few years and reached Worlds in 2020. At time of writing, their current League roster is set to compete in the LCS Spring grand finals on March 31 and has already secured a spot at MSI this year. FlyQuest also competes in North American women’s CS2 and VALORANT under the FlyQuest Red banner.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What to do if CS2 crashes mid game
Italy with two players shooting each other with a smoke behind them
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What to do if CS2 crashes mid game
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Vitality demolish C9 to put themselves two matches from defending Counter-Strike Major title
Apex screaming to the fans in the Royal Arena at the Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Vitality demolish C9 to put themselves two matches from defending Counter-Strike Major title
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 28, 2024
Read Article XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What to do if CS2 crashes mid game
Italy with two players shooting each other with a smoke behind them
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
What to do if CS2 crashes mid game
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Vitality demolish C9 to put themselves two matches from defending Counter-Strike Major title
Apex screaming to the fans in the Royal Arena at the Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Vitality demolish C9 to put themselves two matches from defending Counter-Strike Major title
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 28, 2024
Read Article XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 27, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.