Female CS:GO pro dropped by ESL Impact team over racist remarks

Female CS:GO player Chloe “KittyTM” Gearney has been kicked from GamerLegion Prism, the German-based organization’s new ESL Impact roster, after it was discovered she had made racist remarks in previous matches before joining the org.

The org was swift to remove KittyTM from its playing roster, with GamerLegion describing her departure as “inevitable and with immediate effect” on Sept. 25 on Twitter.

“We firmly denounce discriminatory comments and behavior, as they not only harm individuals but also tarnish the spirit of competition that esports embodies,” the org said, adding it deeply regrets any harm caused by KittyTM’s comments during matches prior to her joining GamerLegion. The org concluded it is committed to learning as it continues its effort “to inspire more aspiring gamers to pursue their dreams, regardless of gender.”

The decision came after screenshots posted on social media supposedly revealed the Irish CS:GO player made a racist remark in CS:GO’s text messaging system during a match.

One such screenshot was originally shared on Saturday, Sept. 2 in response to an article posted by Counter-Strike publication UKCSGO—over three weeks prior to GamerLegion Prism’s team announcement.

GamerLegion joined the ESL Impact league on Sept. 23, acquiring the KittyTM and the Let Her Cook roster that qualified for season four of the female CS:GO league through the open qualifier. It is GamerLegion’s first foray into female CS.

Before joining Let Her Cook, KittyTM had partaken in numerous ESEA Impact Cash Cups throughout 2023, with the Irish player linking up with Let Her Cook for the ESL Impact season four open qualifier. The team ultimately defeated Team Spirit’s female division 2-0 to qualify for the women’s top-flight European league.

Prior to the squad’s acquisition by GamerLegion, the team sat at 1-1 in the league with a 2-0 win recorded against shinigami and a 0-2 loss to G2 Oya. Prior to her removal, KittyTM recorded a 1.15 rating across her four ESL Impact maps—14th overall—according to stats site HLTV.

The org has yet to announce a replacement, with the team expected to line up against NAVI Javelins for their third ESL Impact season four match tomorrow.

