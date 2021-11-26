FaZe eliminate BIG from BLAST Premier Fall Final

BIG are the first casualty of the BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark. They lost 2-0 today to FaZe Clan in the lower bracket round one.

Today is the first day that teams at this CS:GO event are playing in front of a live crowd inside the Royal Arena. FaZe took advantage of that factor since the Danish fans were supporting them because of Finn “karrigan” Andersen.

“It was amazing to play here in Denmark, it was an amazing crowd, I’m just so happy to see that CS:GO is really back,” the veteran in-game leader said in the post-match interview. The BLAST Premier Fall Final is just the second S-tier Counter-Strike event to be played in front of an audience since the coronavirus pandemic started.

This series kicked off on Dust II, BIG’s map pick. The Germans got off to a great start, winning their T side 8-7. FaZe, though, really hit their stride on the offensive side and dominated BIG thanks to karrigan’s calls plus Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and Håvard “rain” Nygaard’s firepower. The duo combined for 51 kills, helping FaZe win the map 16-11.

FaZe carried that momentum into Inferno and won the first six rounds of their T side, putting BIG up against the ropes. The Germans didn’t crumble, however, and started picking up rounds to leave the game open in the second half. BIG showed signs that they could fight back and tie the series, but FaZe never really lost control of the match and won five out of six clutches. The international team took down BIG 16-9 and karrigan finished with 23 kills, truly leading his men by example.

With this victory, FaZe get to play at least one more series in the BLAST Premier Fall Final. They’ll rest for a couple of hours before coming back to the stage to face Astralis in an elimination match at 12:30pm CT.