FaZe Clan achieve what no other CS2 team had ever done at the expense of ENCE

FaZe Clan became the first CS2 team in the world to win a match 13-0 at a big tournament with a dominant display at IEM Sydney. The squad, led by karrigan, made quick work of ENCE on Anubis to take the series 2-0 and progress to the semifinals.

FaZe didn’t arrive in IEM Sydney as one of the favorites, but they’ve already eliminated contenders like ENCE and Vitality, and today’s 13-0 victory shows they can win the title. The victory would be surprising enough if Anubis was picked by FaZe, but to make their accomplishment even bigger, it was actually ENCE’s instead.

Though FaZe made history on Anubis, their domination started on Nuke, the first map of the series. With ENCE 3-0 up on the scoreboard at the start of the map, karrigan’s men then won 25 of the next 27 rounds played across Nuke and Anubis.

This made the second IEM Sydney quarterfinal finish incredibly fast, with the total stream time for the match sitting at just one hour and 33 minutes. The total game time itself was approximately 55 minutes if you exclude the breaks and all technical and tactical pauses throughout Nuke and Anubis.

Before this IEM Sydney bout, FaZe had lost all three of their previous encounters with ENCE in CS:GO, so it’s quite remarkable that they had such an easy game versus Snappi’s side. This is also what Twistzz highlighted in the post-match interview.

“Feels really good, we really wanted revenge against ENCE, and even though it’s a different game, feels good to make up for what was lost in the past,” said Twistzz.

The Canadian star was the star player in the series in terms of statistics, finishing with 32 kills and just 13 deaths across Nuke and Anubis. He especially shined on Anubus, 16 frags in the 13 rounds played.

There’s no doubt the 13-0 victory against ENCE will be a big morale boost for FaZe tomorrow, Oct. 21, when they face MOUZ for a spot in the IEM Sydney grand finals.

