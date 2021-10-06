FaZe beat BIG in IEM Fall Europe 9th place decider

FaZe Clan have finished in ninth place at IEM Fall Europe following a 2-0 victory against BIG today. This result puts the international CS:GO squad in a good spot to qualify for the PGL Major Stockholm, even though they’re depending on other teams’ results.

Finn “karrigan” Andersen and crew’s future will be decided in the IEM Fall Europe playoffs, which are set to kick off tomorrow. FaZe, Copenhagen Flames, Fiend, Movistar Riders, and ENCE are fighting for the four remaining European slots. To secure a PGL Stockholm Major spot, FaZe need one of these teams to lose in the quarterfinals and finish in eighth place. “We did the best to have a chance to qualify, now we pray,” karrigan tweeted after the game.

2-0 vs @BIGCLANgg, what a beautiful game for my boys ❤️ @Twistzz stepped up massively the last 2 days, Jesus man what a crisp aim this guy has. Major is now out of our hands but we did the best to have a chance to qualify now we pray #FaZeUp — karrigan (@karriganCSGO) October 6, 2021

CS:GO veteran Håvard “rain” Nygaard and Canadian star Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken played a huge role in FaZe’s victory against BIG today. The pair finished with a 51-26 and 48-17 K/D, respectively, and over 100 ADR. Twistzz made the best play of the entire series, a superb one-vs-four clutch in Mirage’s B bombsite, in which he displayed his patience and precision more than anything.

The IEM Fall Europe playoffs kick off tomorrow with Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Movistar Riders at 10am CT. You can check out the times for all the matches below.

Thursday, Oct. 7

10am CT: NiP vs. Movistar Riders

1:15pm CT: Vitality vs. Copenhagen Flames

Friday, Oct. 8