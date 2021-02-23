FalleN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

The Brazilian veteran is as dominant as he's ever been.

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo has had a long and fruitful career in professional Counter-Strike. The Brazilian in-game leader and AWPer has competed since 2005 across multiple iterations of the game. 

On the fringes of the competitive scene in Brazil, FalleN saw a great deal of success in Counter-Strike 1.6 and Source, but only in CS:GO did he come into his own, climbing the ranks with KabuM and making history with Luminosity Gaming.

FalleN has won over $1 million in prize winnings, largely off the back of two Major tournament performances in 2016. With Luminosity and SK Gaming, he won the MLG Major Championship: Columbus and ESL One: Cologne, making him one of few players to achieve such a feat. 

In 2021, after a two-year stint with Brazilian org MIBR, FalleN signed with North America’s Liquid, replacing Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken. The Brazilian veteran has taken on a leading role and aims to bring the team to new heights. 

Here's FalleN 's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution1024x768
Aspect Ratio4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity2.20
eDPI880
Raw InputOn
Hz1,000
Zoom Sensitivity1.2
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Zowie EC1-A

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness110 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityVery Low
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode2x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic x2
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate FalleN's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 0;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;