FalleN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

The Brazilian veteran is as dominant as he's ever been.

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo has had a long and fruitful career in professional Counter-Strike. The Brazilian in-game leader and AWPer has competed since 2005 across multiple iterations of the game.

On the fringes of the competitive scene in Brazil, FalleN saw a great deal of success in Counter-Strike 1.6 and Source, but only in CS:GO did he come into his own, climbing the ranks with KabuM and making history with Luminosity Gaming.

FalleN has won over $1 million in prize winnings, largely off the back of two Major tournament performances in 2016. With Luminosity and SK Gaming, he won the MLG Major Championship: Columbus and ESL One: Cologne, making him one of few players to achieve such a feat.

In 2021, after a two-year stint with Brazilian org MIBR, FalleN signed with North America’s Liquid, replacing Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken. The Brazilian veteran has taken on a leading role and aims to bring the team to new heights.

Here's FalleN 's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1024x768 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.20 eDPI 880 Raw Input On Hz 1,000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.2 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Zowie EC1-A

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 110 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 2x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic x2 Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate FalleN's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 0;

CL_BOB