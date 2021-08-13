Eternal Fire unveils Turkish superteam headlined by woxic and XANTARES

After spending the last few weeks building up the hype, Özgür “woxic” Eker’s new CS:GO project has finally been revealed. The former mousesports and Cloud9 AWPer will join forces with Ismailcan “⁠XANTARES⁠” Dörtkardeş, Buğra “⁠Calyx⁠” Arkın, Issa “ISSAA” Murad, and Ömer “⁠imoRR⁠” Karataş under Eternal Fire, a new esports organization.

The org has united four of the most popular Turkish CS:GO players with ISSAA, who played alongside woxic during his HellRaisers days. The new squad is planning to communicate in Turkish but will speak English in the short term as ISSAA takes Turkish lessons to prepare for the challenge.

Woxic has been working on this project since June when he said on Twitter that he was going to compete again and had put together a whole new lineup. The quintet originally sought out an organization to back the project but ultimately decided to create one from scratch, according to HLTV.

All five of these players were out of contracts and the anticipation for the announcement increased today after XANTARES and imoRR were released by BIG and Sangal, respectively. The team will be coached by Timur “⁠bishop⁠” Şengül, a former Turkish player in the lower echelons of the domestic scene, and will be in-game led by XANTARES, who’s the oldest player in the lineup.

Eternal Fire can now start competing at a handful of minor CS:GO events and participating in qualifiers for bigger tournaments. This nearly all-Turkish project will be one of the teams to watch after the summer player break ends on Sunday, Aug. 15.