ESL Pro Tour schedule revealed for 2022

ESL has put out its CS:GO event calendar for the rest of 2021 and for 2022, which will see changes to the structure of the ESL Pro Tour circuit, including an expansion of the ESL Pro League (EPL), one of the most prestigious CS:GO tournaments.

Starting in 2022, every tournament of the ESL Pro Tour circuit will be under ESL’s umbrella. DreamHack Open events have been renamed to ESL Challenger. The ESEA Premier, currently the league that gives access to EPL, has been renamed to ESL Challenger League.

The DreamHack Open tournaments had been offering spots in Master-level events of the ESL Pro Tour and weren’t directly connected to EPL. Next year, all the winners of ESL Challenger-level tournaments will advance to a stage called EPL Conference, where they can qualify for the main league and play against the best CS:GO teams in the world. The tournament organizer will provide full details of the upcoming EPL format tomorrow.

There will be three ESL Pro Tour Masters and Championship events in the rest of 2021, including IEM Fall, which is the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event, and two Challenger tournaments. ESL also informed that it is currently working with Valve to possibly host a CS:GO Major in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2022. The tournament was meant to be played in 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For 2022, ESL is planning to organizer six Masters tournaments, including IEM stops in Katowice, Cologne, China, and the United States. There will be Challengers events in the U.S., Spain, Australia, and the Netherlands plus four Challenger League seasons.

Here is the full calendar for the ESL Pro Tour in 2021 and 2022.

ESL Pro Tour Masters and Championship tournaments

IEM Fall – Sept. 29 to Oct. 10

EPL season 15 Conference – Nov. 23 to 28

IEM Winter – Dec. 2 to 12

IEM Katowice – Feb. 15 to 27, 2022

EPL season 15 – March 9 to April 10, 2022

IEM US – May 31 to June 5, 2022

EPL season 16 Conference – June 14 to 19, 2022

IEM Cologne – July 5 to 17, 2022

EPL season 16 – Aug. 31 to Oct. 2, 2022

EPL season 17 Conference – Nov. 22 to 27, 2022

IEM China – Dec. 6 to 11, 2022

ESL Pro Tour Challenger events