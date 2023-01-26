EliGE outlines Liquid’s main goals in CS:GO this year

The 2023 CS:GO season began with BLAST Premier: Spring Groups this month, and Team Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” shed some light on his team’s goals.

In an interview with James Banks on Jan. 24, EliGe didn’t hide the fact Liquid’s main target this year is to win a Major, something the organization has never done before.

“Our main goal is to be winning the Major in a couple of months and have a super strong Katowice,” EliGE said.

He underlined that the North American squad will be trying their hardest to qualify for BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2023 through Spring Groups 2023 since it’s their main goal in the event that currently takes place in Copenhagen.

EliGE also pointed out that Liquid are working on their map pool during BLAST Spring Groups. “It’s just a lot of stuff for us to learn and we’re not going to be taking it too hard,” he said

The player has come close to winning a Major with Liquid three times. In MLG Major Championship: Columbus 2016 and in FACEIT Major: London 2018, Liquid reached the semifinals, and they made an even deeper run in ESL One: Cologne 2016, losing to SK Gaming in the final.

The first CS:GO Major of 2023 will be BLAST.tv Paris Major, which is scheduled to begin on May 8.