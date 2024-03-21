Category:
Counter-Strike

EliGE drags Complexity and NA within striking distance of CS2 Copenhagen Major playoffs

Bald buff activated.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 03:52 pm
ElIGE competing with Complexity at the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Photo via Stephanie Lindgren via PGL

Another heroic performance from North America’s definitive Counter-Strike star, fittingly against Heroic, has NA on the cusp of reaching the playoffs at the first CS2 Major.

In his first Major with Complexity, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski has been the difference maker and focal point for the NA roster, and arguably just put together his greatest single map performance of his tenure so far in the second round of the PGL Copenhagen 2024 Elimination Stage against Heroic today. On Vertigo, EliGE posted a +17 kill/death differential, tying his best individual performance on a map since joining Complexity, and leading the team to a win after two overtimes.

EliGE’s dominance wasn’t limited to just the scoreboard, though. The Complexity star produced several crucial plays to win vital rounds for his team, including a jaw-dropping blind spray that killed three Heroic players charging up A Ramp in overtime. EliGE had to pick up the slack for teammate floppy, who admittedly said he “could not be getting carried harder” after the match.

This win places Complexity on the cusp of reaching the playoffs as the NA roster now has three straight chances to win a single best-of-three to reach the next stage. It’s been a major struggle for North America at Majors as of late; since the return to Majors after the COVID break, the only NA team to reach the playoffs was Team Liquid at BLAST Paris 2023. The Americas region has already secured a couple more slots at the next Major, though.

This is also Complexity’s first Counter-Strike Major since before COVID. The last time the organization was at a Major was when it was quickly eliminated from the StarLadder Berlin Major in 2019, prompting owner Jason Lake to effectively and publicly criticize the current roster at the time. Coincidentally, Complexity busted out the throwback jerseys they used to wear in their victory over Heroic today.

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.