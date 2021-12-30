Evil Geniuses reportedly pursuing valde to fill out CS:GO roster alongside Stewie2K and autimatic

Evil Geniuses is in talks with Danish rifler Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså, according to a new report from neLendirekt of 1pv.

The former Heroic, North, and OG player would be the fifth member of the CS:GO roster EG is planning to field in 2022, along with the currently signed Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov and reportedly soon-to-be-signed Jake “Stewie2K” Yip and Timothy “autimatic” Ta.

NeLendirekt was the first to report on EG’s interest in reuniting the former Major-winning teammates from Cloud9. And in his new report, he says that negotiations between EG and the two players are “going well.” After the first report surfaced, autimatic tweeted a photo of himself and Stewie at the ELEAGUE Boston Major and more recently revealed he “took an extended break from VALORANT to train in CS.” This prompted more teases from Stewie.

Lmk when you tryna take these #1 and #2 from these fakes — Jake (@Stewie) December 30, 2021

Valde and OG’s promising stretch in the middle of 2021 came to a screeching halt with the team missing out on qualifying for the PGL Stockholm Major altogether. Since then, in-game leader Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen has been linked to a move to G2 Esports, but OG isn’t willing to part with either Aleksib or valde easily in their respective negotiations with G2 and EG, according to neLendirekt.

The supposed new EG roster is set to be overseen by a former G2 member in coach Damian “maLeK” Marcel, who was announced on Dec. 24.