CS:GO’s Source 2 isn’t coming anytime soon according to leaks—but something else could be in the works

With the 10th anniversary of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive just around the corner, fans were expecting something big. But instead of introducing the highly-anticipated Source 2 engine to the game, the developers are apparently working on something else.

According to CS:GO leaker Gabe Follower, the Valve devs could be working on a new operation just in time for the game’s 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“Source 2 ain’t happening this month. few days ago I got a confirmation that few new maps was officialy accepted,” Gabe Follower said. He added something “big like an operation” could be coming this month.

ok, because of today's bait I gotta give you some real info, right? prepare yourself, cause it's a sad one



source 2 ain't happening this month. few days ago I got a confirmation that few new maps was officialy accepted



still, it might be smth big like an operation — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) August 11, 2022

The CS:GO community has been waiting for the Source 2 engine for a long time. Valve has said very little about the engine—which was announced in 2015 as the successor to the original Source engine—so everything we know has been acquired via leaks.

On July 2, Gabe Follower revealed the Valve devs have been working on a few maps with Source 2, including Overpass, Italy, and Inferno. Rumors have suggested it could be coming to the game in October, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

A lack of new updates has driven the CS:GO community to complain about the current state of the game, especially with the pro summer break underway. On Aug. 10, Natus Vincere’s s1mple called out the devs and said he could do a better job.

“Just give me few millions, so I will make your game better, not only professionally, but also for players who rarely log in and want to enjoy the game,” s1mple said on Twitter. “Not kidding, at least your numbers will grow.”