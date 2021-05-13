CS:GO Update 1.37.9.1 adds several updates to new map Ancient

With Ancient set to be introduced into the competitive map pool in time for the return of majors, Valve have made a series of visual and gameplay changes to the new map. Update 1.37.9.1 was released on May 13 with several new additions.

The following changes have been made to Ancient, according to the patch notes.

Implemented Cubby 2.0 in mid connector to A, to remove cheap shoulder angle towards site

Slimmed down the fancy rock, also in mid connector to A

Sparsed foliage and improved clipping on boost planter near A main

Quieted down soundscape birds

Removed clipping from top of bombsite sign in A site, allowing you to self-boost to planter by T main

Added vphysics clip to T spawn water so guns don’t fully submerge

So many clip brush tweaks

Blocked grenades from entering inaccessible building by T entrance to mid

Blocked pixelgaps through scaffolding near B site

Blocked pixelgaps through doorway trim in new CT path to A site

Simplified grenade collision on rooftops

General optimizations

Release Notes for today are up. Updates to Ancient, Grind, and Frostbite as well as 360 Stats and Trust are live. https://t.co/T7A8dtEA6z — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 13, 2021

With these changes, the community can hopefully warm up to the newest map at a quicker pace. Ancient was added to active duty map pool in the beginning of May as part of the end of Operation Broken Fang, with Train getting removed. This addition came after numerous tweaks and changes and upgrades after the map's original debut.

This addition into the map pool came just weeks before the beginning of Flashpoint 3, with major implications on the line, but Valve revealed that Ancient wouldn't be part of that event's map pool.

The update also made a few changes to both the Grind and Frostbite maps.