CS:GO returns to South America with IEM Brazil in April

Teams will come to Brazil for the second time in less than six months.

Following the success of the IEM Rio Major last November, ESL is hosting another CS:GO event in the country in 2023. IEM Brazil will run from April 17 to 23 and feature a $250,000 prize pool, the tournament organizer announced today.

Sixteen CS:GO teams from all over the world will fly to Brazil and fight for their share of the prize pool, plus a win in the race for the Intel Grand Slam. The location hasn’t been revealed by ESL yet, but Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported during the Rio Major that IEM Brazil would be played in Rio de Janeiro as well.

ESL will hand out direct invitations to 11 CS:GO teams, while the remaining five spots will be filled with teams from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. European qualifiers have two slots up for grabs, while the qualifiers from other regions will offer just one. These qualifiers will run between January and February, starting with the first open qualifier. Here are all of them:

Europe

First open qualifier: Jan. 27 to 28 (two teams progress to closed qualifiers)

Second open qualifier: Jan. 30 to 31 (two teams progress to closed qualifiers)

Closed qualifiers: Feb. 8 to 10 (two teams qualify for IEM Brazil)

North America

First open qualifier: Jan. 26 to 27 (one team progresses to closed qualifiers)

Second open qualifier: Feb. 11 to 12 (one team progresses to closed qualifiers)

Closed qualifiers: Feb. 15 to 16 (one team qualifies for IEM Brazil)

South America

First open qualifier: Jan. 26 to 27 (one team progresses to closed qualifiers)

Second open qualifier: Feb. 11 to 12 (two teams progress to closed qualifiers)

Closed qualifiers: Feb. 15 to 16 (one team qualifies for IEM Brazil)

Asia

First open qualifier: Jan. 21 to 22 (two teams progress to closed qualifiers)

Second open qualifier: Jan. 23 to 24 (two teams progress to closed qualifiers)

Closed qualifiers: Jan. 26 to 27 (one team qualifies for IEM Brazil)

Further details about IEM Brazil, such as locations and directly invited teams, will be revealed at a later date, according to ESL.