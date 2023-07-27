CS:GO player uses hilarious pistol strategy against m0E and Cooper—and it worked perfectly

A casual CS:GO player outplayed a team of NA personalities—Austin “Cooper” Abadir, Mohamad “m0E” Assad, and Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue—with a ridiculous pistol strategy in a PUG match on July 26.

The strategy consisted of marekiew, the player who pulled off the play, telling his teammate to crouch on top of Car in A Long while playing on the CT side. This created a unique angle for marekiew to shoot between the legs of their teammate and completely annihilate m0E’s team A Long rush.

Marekiew ran away with four USP-S kills in the round and left m0E in complete disbelief.

“Oh my god, what is he doing, what is that, oh my god, he’s shouting us between his legs,” m0E shouted to his teammates after being the first to die in the CT-side trap. Curiously enough, m0E didn’t rage as usual, but this was likely because he recognized it was a hilarious yet effective way to shut down the A Long rush.

Although this is the first time I’ve ever seen this strategy used in Dust 2 and apparently it was m0E’s team’s first time too, several casual CS:GO players commented on Reddit that this has been around for a while, especially in lower-rank matchmaking games.

“I literally saw this strat when I was playing MM (GN3) and freaked the fuck out, I was confused as hell haha,” one Redditor said on July 26. “Me and my friend have been doing this strat for a while trying to grind MM and let me say, it’s fucking great unless you miss every shot like me 50 percent of the time,” another Redditor added.

To make this pistol strategy work, the player shooting between the legs must hit the shots and more importantly, focus on tapping the heads. The player crouching on top of Car will be completely exposed and can’t fire back.

Now that this play has gone viral on Reddit, we’ll likely start seeing it a lot more often in matchmaking.

