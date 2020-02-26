CS:GO patch Feb. 25: Full notes and updates

It’s been a hell of a busy week for Counter-Strike. Patches are rolling out like there’s no tomorrow, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon.

In the latest patch, Valve is adding even more features to the UI, improving CS:GO’s battle royale mode, Danger Zone, and tightening up its anti-cheat systems in matchmatching.

Here are the full updates for CS:GO patch Feb. 25.

UI

Added a game setting to control buy menu starting mouse position.

Added a game setting to allow ignoring number keys in buy menu.

Fixed a regression with Mac-10 model preview in the buy menu.

Optimized amount of models loaded for agent scenes in UI.

Danger Zone

Paradrop crates now have a chance to contain a giant money bonus instead of a rifle.

Enabled visual item pick up effect for some non-weapon items.

Anti-cheat

Users can now report players from their own recently played matches provided the demo is viewed from the Watch Tab.

Matchmaking has been adjusted to increase the weight of Trust Factor. Users with High Trust who experience cheating in their matches going forward should report those experiences to Valve.

Overwatch users should experience significantly fewer obvious spinbot cases.

Misc