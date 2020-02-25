Login
9 hours ago Counter-Strike

CS:GO patch Feb. 24: Full notes and updates

The latest patch introduces a range of quality of life updates to Counter-Strike.

fb_image
Image via Valve

For years, Counter-Strike players have been forced to experiment with third-party sites to achieve the perfect crosshair. But now, thanks to Valve, there’s a simpler way.

A crosshair editing and previewing feature has finally been introduced to the game, alongside a range of quality of life updates, each helping to improve the Counter-Strike experience.

Two of the game’s newest maps have also received some much-needed changes.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest CS:GO update.

Agents

  • Introducing patches—new customization items that can be applied to any agents you own. Once applied, patches can be removed but not recovered.
  • Added support for shuffling equipped agents in their loadout slots.

UI

  • Added equipped agent to buy menu.
  • Moved display of item purchasability to the buy wheel.
  • Bringing up the buy menu will now center the mouse pointer to the middle of the buy wheel.
  • Added localization support for position of the currency symbol for in-game prices.
  • Added support for editing and previewing crosshair in the game options.
  • Added support for sharing and importing crosshair sharing codes.

Maps

Breach

Image via Valve
  • Fixed a bomb stuck spot in mid.
  • Fixed long A Wingman clip not working.
  • Added additional clipping to mid staircase.
  • Minor visual fixes.
  • Prevented guns from clipping through the door near A site window.
  • Clipped the sign on A-long, preventing players (and the bomb) from reaching the top of it.
  • Improved clipping in several areas.

Studio

Image via Valve
  • Improved clipping and geometry around A site.
  • Removed upper window unplayable area above the B site.
  • Fixed players not taking damage from bomb detonation.
  • Improved clipping across the map.
  • Fixed bomb-stuck spots.
  • Fixed an issue with players boosting out of the map.
  • Improved visuals of CT / T Streets
  • Added bomb target decals to each site.

Miscellaneous

  • AWP crouching movement acceleration is now constant and will not spike after firing a shot.
  • Increased competitive max fps limit to 400 to support higher refresh rate monitors.
  • Fixed a transform matrix bug when navblocker was instanced via rotated point templates.
  • Fixed an underwater rendering crash on OSX.