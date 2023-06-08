CS:GO legend gets owned twice in the same match at BLAST Premier Spring Final

Watching professional esports can be hard sometimes. Why are these guys so good and we can’t get out of Silver? There are those ever-so-rare moments, though, that remind us not all hope is lost. If a certified CS:GO legend like dev1ce can get owned as hard as he did at BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 yesterday, then the average Joe has nothing to complain about.

Dev1ce and his team Astralis played FaZe Clan in their first match at BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 on June 7. The Danish team were hoping to build upon their quarterfinal appearance at IEM Dallas the week prior, which was their first playoff appearance at a big CS:GO event in a long while. Long story short, that didn’t happen. FaZe swiftly brushed Astralis aside, and nothing epitomizes the Danes’ misery more than their star AWPer’s pair of humiliating moments.

Dev1ce got owned in the worst way a CS:GO player can get owned: by being stabbed to death. This happened not once, but twice. There is no love lost between dev1ce and his old in-game leader karrigan as we got to see a Dane-on-Dane crime occur on Overpass. Karrigan opened the 19th round with a knife to the back of the unsuspecting AWPer to clear the A bomb site and basically secure the round victory.

Dev1ce’s knife woes didn’t end there, though. After getting stabbed by the oldest FaZe member on Overpass, the lethal sniper got to taste the steel of the youngest FaZe player on Mirage. Broky’s knife kill came while dev1ce was trying to save the AWP in an already lost round but wasn’t any less impactful than karrigan’s. This kill helped break the CT side’s economy toward the latter portion of the first half and made sure Astralis wouldn’t put up much of a fight on Mirage.

This match was forgettable for Astralis. The Danes picked up 11 rounds in total, which must feel like a punch in the gut after the positive emotions of IEM Dallas. The good news is the loss to FaZe is not the end of the road for Astralis at the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023. The bad news is the team needs a win over Complexity to survive another day, and their star player getting owned twice in one match isn’t going to cut it.

