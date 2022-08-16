CS:GO legend f0rest becomes a free agent

Legendary Counter-Strike player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg is no longer under contract with Dignitas and is looking for a new CS:GO team to play for.

The 34-year-old has been spending time on the sidelines since Dignitas shut down its entire CS:GO division in May, shortly after he and Friberg, hallzerk, Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso, and Lekr0 didn’t qualify for PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored event of 2022.

F0rest is available for “any interesting proposals,” and he described being a free agent as a weird feeling, but he’s going to keep playing. It’s the first time in 10 years that the Swedish player has become a free agent.

As of today Im a free agent, feel free to reach out either thru DM or mail [email protected] if you have any interesting proposals! #weirdfeeling #butwegonnakeepplaying — Patrik Lindberg (@f0rest) August 16, 2022

Over all these years, many have speculated when f0rest is going to stop playing due to his advanced age for a professional esports player, but he seems determined to keep going.

The 34-year-old was last seen playing alongside his former NiP and Dignitas teammates friberg and ⁠GeT_RiGhT at the first open qualifier for the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A and B events in October. They played under the tag d00m and were knocked out by AVANGAR in Round 256.

At the moment is unclear whether f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, and friberg will reunite once more for the second open qualifier, given that f0rest is actively looking for a new team. Other than playing with his former teammates yesterday, f0rest has also played for Fnatic as a substitute at the Pinnacle Cup Championship in May.