CS:GO hits its highest average player count

CS:GO has had 417,149 average players over the last 30 days, the game’s highest total, according to statistics website Steam Charts.

The average player count was under 400,000 players for most of 2019 until August when the StarLadder Berlin Major took place and brought the numbers back up.

There are at least a few possible reasons why the average player count record was broken. The new version of de_cache, one of the most popular maps in the game’s history, was released this month.

The revamped version has been available in the game’s workshop since Oct. 10 and Valve added it to casual, deathmatch, and scrimmage servers on Oct. 18. Players can also play Cache in competitive matches on third-party matchmaking platforms like FACEIT and ESEA.

Majors are also known to bring players back to the game since they’ll watch the best teams in the world and feel motivated to play some matches again.

But CS:GO isn’t at its highest peak player count. The peak count of 747,713 players over the last 30 days is far behind the game’s record set in April 2016. At that time, a total of 850,485 people played the game after Luminosity won their first CS:GO Major at MLG Columbus.

Dota 2, on the other hand, had its lowest average player count over the last 30 days with only 398,058 people, which is far below the game’s standards.