New CS:GO update adds revamped Cache, celebrates 20th anniversary

CS:GO has a classic vibe now thanks to a recent update.

Today’s update brought the new version of Cache into Valve’s official servers where it can be played in Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage modes. This means that Cache won’t be available for Competitive play quite yet, since Valve and the map creators, Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling and Sal “Volcano” Garozzo, will likely tweak it more over time.

CS:GO on Twitter Today we’re releasing the CS20 Weapon Case and Sticker Capsule. Additionally, old Cache has been replaced by new Cache in Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage. Full details in today’s Blog Post; Cache and Release: https://t.co/UQrlzABNr3

In addition to the return of Cache, the CS20 Weapon Case and Sticker Capsule can now be obtained from random drops. The case and capsule contains cosmetic weapon skins of iconic game designs as well as the Classic Knife, which was the default knife design in Counter-Strike 1.6.

It seems like Valve wanted to spoil the community for the 20th anniversary of Counter-Strike’s release. The case contains two red skins, three pink skins, five purple skins, and seven blue skins. The Classic Knife, on the other hand, comes in 13 finishes—all of which are the standard designs on other knives in the game.

If you’re lucky enough to get a CS20 case, you can quickly sell it on the Steam Community Market for a large profit. But if you’re looking to buy some of the skins in the case, it’d be best to wait a little bit for the prices to go down due to supply and demand.