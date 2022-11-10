CS:GO fan accepts marriage proposal in Gaules’ IEM Rio Major broadcast

The IEM Rio Major atmosphere is more than just a ring of fire for anyone that crosses a Brazilian team. The people following the $1.25 million event and the ones watching Alexandre “Gaules” Borba’s stream have also witnessed genuine demonstrations of love.

Today, on the first day of the Champions Stage, one more couple was approached by Gaules’ fellow streamers and personal friends André “Liminha” Kenzo and Fillipe “bt0” Moreno. The man told everyone that his girlfriend Letícia is the love of his life and gave her something she’d spent six years waiting for: a marriage proposal and one beautiful ring.

The crowd at the IEM Rio Major fan fest rejoiced and though Letícia looked surprised by the proposal, she didn’t hesitate to say “yes” to her partner’s big question. “Of course I want, my love, you’re crazy,” she said.

Temos mais um casal casado pelo Major na Tribonera! ❤️😍



ACABOU O INFERNO, ISSO AQUI VAI VIRAR O AMOR! 🫶#IEM Rio 2022 pic.twitter.com/rYPJ71lrcn — Gaules (@Gaules) November 10, 2022

This was the second marriage proposal broadcasted in Gaules’ stream during IEM Rio Major. His sidekicks filmed another couple’s happy moment during the course of the Challengers Stage last week at the Riocentro venue.

Today it happened in the fan fest area of the Jeunesse Arena, the venue that is being used for playoffs. The crowd has spent most of the first day outside of the arena, leaving the seats half empty to hang out with Brazilian streamers, get autographs from professional players like FalleN and Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, and meet Gaules, who worked with ESL to have a crowd for all stages and set up a fan fest.