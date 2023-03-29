Bunny Hopping, or Bhopping for short, has been a staple of Source engine games since as early as 1997 when the advanced movement technique was discovered in Quake. The GT Interactive classic ran off of the Quake engine, but it was soon developed into the original Source engine by Valve and, luckily, Bhopping survived the transition.

In earlier Counter-Strike titles, Bhopping was easier to pull off in live games. But with the release of Global Offensive in 2012, the technique became far more difficult to produce consistently, especially in live matches where the server’s tick rate comes into play.

This hasn’t stopped dedicated fans from pushing Bhopping to its limits in the Valve title, but for the average joe, the maneuver remains mostly inaccessible. That is unless you head into a private game and use some simple commands to turn yourself into the next Bhop master.

If you’re interested in the most commonly used CS:GO Bhop commands, here’s everything you need to know.

CS:GO Bhop commands and how to use them

Before you can start using CS:GO Bhop commands, you’ll need to enable your developer console. To do so tap on the gear icon on the left of the main menu that reads “Settings menu” when hovered over and click on the “Game” tab at the top of your screen. From there, you should see “Enable Developer Console (~)” near the top of the settings, set the option to “YES.”

Now you’ve enabled your developer console, head back to the main menu of CS:GO and hit the play button at the top and select “OFFLINE WITH BOTS.” Once you’ve loaded in you’ll want to open the console by pressing the “~” key by default and kick the bots using the “/bot_kick” command.

Now you’ve got your private session set up, enter the following line of code into your developer console:

sv_cheats 1;sv_enablebunnyhopping 1;sv_maxvelocity 3500;sv_staminamax 0;sv_staminalandcost 0.050;sv_staminajumpcost 0.080;sv_accelerate_use_weapon_speed 0;sv_staminarecoveryrate 0;sv_autobunnyhopping 1;sv_airaccelerate 12

Entering the above commands will allow you to infinitely Bunny Hop while holding your jump button (Spacebar by default) so you can feel like the best Bhopper in the world. To perform a Bhop hold down Spacebar and use your A and D keys to strafe left and right.

Be aware these commands will not work in any live CS:GO server. It should also be noted Bunny Hopping without these commands requires much more precision and timing, so using them is not an effective way to practice Bhopping for live games.