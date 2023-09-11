CS2’s Premier rating seems broken, and players want it fixed before release

Counter-Strike 2 players have been flooding the Premier mode after it was added to the beta on Aug. 31. While they’re mostly enjoying the gameplay, they believe the rating system is broken and needs a few adjustments before the game’s official release.

One player named saktrop posted two screenshots of his eventual points gain and loss in a Premier game on Sept. 10. They underlined how a win would give them merely 121 points, while they would lose 408 in case of defeat. On top of that, they also revealed enemies are made up of players with higher ratings than them, which was even more mind-boggling.

Players in the comments provided the author with their theories about CS2 Premier rating gain and loss system based on their experience. They believe the more you win in a row, the fewer points you will gain with the next eventual victory, while your eventual points loss will grow. It goes both ways. The more you lose in a row, the fewer you will with each defeat, and your points gained will improve as well.

This seems to be the main theory so far, with most players experiencing it. Although it hasn’t been confirmed by the developers, and there are a few individuals who claim it’s way more random for them.

Either way, players are hoping the system will get fixed and clarified before the release, which should happen in the next two weeks if Valve wants to meet its original deadline.

But, these aren’t the only matchmaking issues CS2 is facing, as players have also provided feedback on unfair lobby pairing, for example. Thankfully, Valve has been hard at work for the past couple of weeks, providing regular updates and fixes for the game, so there’s a strong beacon of hope.

