CS2’s Premier mode may have rating ceiling as world’s best player loses points for winning

Counter-Strike 2‘s Premier mode apparently has a rating ceiling after the best-rated player in the world lost points despite winning a game.

Professional player chay is currently the best player in CS2 Premier mode with 34,999 rating points. Everyone who enters the mode in the game can see his nickname, ChayJesus, reigning at the top of the global leaderboard. But, on Oct. 10, the player won a game and lost 3,052 points, which took him down to 34,999.

In one of the replies, chay claimed he won the following game as well, and got zero points for it as a reward. This led the CS2 community to believe the title has a ceiling in terms of Premier rating in the form of 34,999 points.

“34,999 is probably the new maximum to avoid abuses,” one of the players said.

In other multiplayer games, like League of Legends, the best ratings don’t have ceilings. You reach Challenger (in League) and then you can climb as high as you can if you have the skill, time, and some luck. It looks like Valve took a different approach when designing CS2.

Still, it doesn’t mean Premier mode in CS2 is perfect. It’s actually far from it as players have been complaining about the broken matchmaking. Numerous examples of uneven games have been shown on social media so far, and players claim some of them “defy logic.”

But, it seems like Valve is doing its best to fix these issues. The developers have been releasing new patches almost daily, trying to address as many problems as they can. On Oct. 10, they also made some adjustments to the Premier mode itself.

