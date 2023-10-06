CS2 players claim Premier matchmaking ‘defies logic’ after getting smashed by top players

Despite being out for over a week now, Counter-Strike 2 has many flaws. One of them is seemingly the Premier mode, which according to many isn’t as polished as it should be. On Oct. 6, one of the players showcased a bizarre case of its unfair matchmaking.

A Reddit user called Randuum posted the result of his game against five top-ranked players globally. The problem is that the average difference between the enemy team’s rating and his squad’s rating was around 18,000 or so, which made the players think the mode is absolutely broken and “defies logic.”

“This match shouldn’t even be possible but the worst part is the sub-10k rated players lose Elo from this for some reason. […] This system is so bad it almost seems intentional. It defies logic. And Valve are completely ignoring the overwhelmingly negative feedback and decide to make no changes,” the top comment reads.

Unfortunately, you can’t help but agree with the sentiment shared by the comments. Since its release on Sept. 27, CS2’s Premier matchmaking has seen little to no change, and it has been a vocal point among the community. Both pro and average players highlighted the issues with cheaters and unfair lobbies, for example.

But, the game needs much more fixing than only its Premier matchmaking. Some players have experienced multiple FPS drops and other performance issues. On Oct. 5, Natus Vincere’s s1mple gave some harsh feedback on the game, claiming it’s not playable at the moment.

On the other hand, it feels like there’s no turning back at this moment and the only hope is Valve fixing the issues one by one. It’s not a bad way of solving the problem as well, according to some. Players like ENCE’s Snappi and FaZe Clan’s ropz believe forcing pros to play CS2 and provide feedback is the fastest way to patch it up.

