Some of CS2’s cheapest guns are accidentally dealing way too much damage

Weapon damage for some of Counter-Strike 2’s most discount guns is apparently bugged, with the alleged glitch leading to some very questionable deaths in matchmaking this week.

Weapons like the Scout and USP-S have been killing players with full health and head armor in one bullet, players are claiming today. Even worse, these strange CS2 deaths have been registered as wallbangs in kill feeds. This would usually reduce damage dramatically, but even body shots are leading to one-hit-kills.

One CS2 player shared the nasty Scout glitch on Reddit on Oct. 15 and was soon backed up by other gamers who said they’d also seen the bug multiple times. According to some fans, the USP-S has been managing to take down even the healthiest of enemies with a single bullet too. Dot Esports has been able to repeat the Scout’s high-damage issue but has yet to see the pistol side of the glitch in action.

These problems shouldn’t come as a surprise for most Counter–Strike gamers; CS2 has been littered with bugs and issues since the beta release months ago.

If you think this damage bug’s already made enough noise on social media this week, just wait until it happens at the highest levels of pro play too. With IEM Sydney already underway, there’s a chance we could see it on the big stage.

The bug epidemic has gotten so bad—though it hasn’t actually stretched to pro play just yet—that some pros have suggested keeping the esport on CS:GO until things are resolved. Others have damned Valve for shipping a game that’s simply “not ready.”

In all fairness to Valve, they’ve attempted to tackle almost every bug head-on in the last few months and have ramped things up since full release, even going so far as to release multiple patches a week toward the end of September.

Now though, there’s little time to fix these latest issues with IEM Sydney underway; we’ll just have to hope guns like the Scout and USP-S stay weak for the time being.

