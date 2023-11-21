CS2’s biggest meme gun isn’t going to steal your money anymore

For all you “accidental” PP-Bizon users out there—all 10 of you—the latest Counter-Strike 2 update is for you. Today, Valve has finally fixed a nasty bug that was stopping players from selling back the SMG using the game’s refund system.

CS2’s weapon refund system is a totally necessary quality-of-life change players have enjoyed utilizing since its implementation in early September, and for the most part, it worked flawlessly. However, after some time, it was discovered players were unable to sell the PP-Bizon after it was purchased, unlike every other weapon in CS2. I bet the person who discovered it didn’t even mean to buy the Bizon (and then was hilariously stuck with it) given its status as one of the worst weapons in the history of Counter-Strike.

Who uses this garbage? Image via Valve

I’m shocked the bug was discovered at all. Who in their right mind actually uses a Bizon? Thanks to CS2’s loadout system, players can decide in advance which weapons they’d like to deploy with—but with limited slots, the water-pistol-like SMG was sure to miss out. Nevertheless, the bug was found and a flag was raised, and Valve has today remedied the issue.

“I fat-fingered the Bizon twice yesterday, the only one I couldn’t sell back,” one player said after the glitch was flagged in the update. We’ve all been guilty of a weapon mis-buy but come on, why is it even taking up a slot?

Also fixed in CS2‘s Nov. 20 patch was a glitch affecting the silencer on weapons, which has been an issue dating back to the sequel’s beta. After removing the silencer, the gun functioned normally. On respawn, however, the player would return with the silencer visually absent from the gun but the weapon firing suppressed shots. The silencer animation also wouldn’t work for players as if it didn’t exist at all.

A fall damage bug, sub-tick adjustments with the commonly-used host-timescale command, and fixes to Ancient rounded out today’s smaller update for CS2, but with this—the eighth official patch in November alone—it’s clear Valve really wants to quash out any issues and get CS:GO’s Source 2-themed sequel into tip-top shape heading into the holiday season and then eventually next year’s competitive launch.