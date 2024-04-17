CS2 star dev1ce swears off hitting monitor after IEM Chengdu incident

Some Counter-Strike 2 players are famous not only for their skills but also for their ability to make a mess or weird incidents. When it comes to Astralis’ dev1ce, he has occasionally been the center of attention for hitting monitors at LAN events, including last weekend during IEM Chengdu 2024.

Luckily for the PC monitors, admins, and tournament organizers, the CS2 player won’t be slamming the LAN equipment anymore—or at least he promised so.

“For it to be on record: I WILL NOT BE HITTING ANY MORE MONITORS – TIME TO FIND ZEN,” the Dane wrote on X. At this moment, hundreds of admins and equipment providers around the world breathed a sigh of relief.

The latest brawl between dev1ce and a monitor took place last weekend in China. During the semifinal, where Astralis faced FaZe Clan, the newly-minted in-game leader had his game crash for a few seconds on Inferno, leading to his death and the loss of the round, and a frustrated outburst from the Dane.

This wasn’t the first time dev1ce released his anger on the gear in front of him. There have been enough incidents of this kind to fill a two-minute compilation video on YouTube.

Contrary to Chengdu incident, though, others were often a result of unfortunate timings at important events like StarLadder Berlin CS:GO Major 2019 rather than tech issues, which left dev1ce a bit mad, to say the least. However, I bet a lot of us would be as much, if not more frustrated if CS2 crashed during the semifinals of a LAN event. Luckily, no (further) monitors were harmed during the filming of the compilation, or at least we hope so.

The player has now announced that he’ll follow Zen, so surely no more similar incidents should take place. You got this, dev1ce.

