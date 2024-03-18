CS2 players realize their Pick’ems are cooked because of Major pass snafu

Pick’ems for the PGL Copenhagen Major have already turned into a disaster for some Counter-Strike 2 players, but not necessarily because they got their picks wrong.

Recommended Videos

A handful of players have discovered that even though they were able to place their picks for the Opening Stage and save them, they’re not getting credit for completing the challenges because they did not manually activate the viewer pass.

Already locked out of Diamond. Screenshot from @vooCSGO on Twitter/X

This issue isn’t solely affecting new players who haven’t done Pick’ems before; longtime players who have done Pick’ems for multiple CS:GO Majors opened their CS2 client and are seeing red on the list of challenges. Because of this error, a handful of CS2 players are now out of the running for a Diamond coin before the Opening Stage is over, even if they managed to get their picks right, thus missing out on Souvenir Package rewards.

That’s rough. Screenshot from @Hency_Heccu on Twitter/X

The focal point of player frustration lies in the fact that picks can somehow be saved even if the pass isn’t active. This is a by-product of a newly added feature to the Pick’ems this year that allows players to play the Pick’Em challenge and place picks without spending money on the pass, though those who do so wouldn’t be able to complete challenges and earn rewards.

In the past, players have complained about the Major viewer pass not instantly or automatically activating after purchase as it requires manual activation. But during past Majors, the prompt to activate the pass would appear when players went to go save their picks, and it appears that the prompt did not appear after saving picks for the PGL Copenhagen Major.

Perhaps during the days between stages, Valve could do the community a solid and allow players to activate their pass and retroactively award completed challenges to players playing the Pick’Em game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more