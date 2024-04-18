CS2 players ‘in disbelief’ one simple feature still hasn’t been added

Despite releasing in September 2023, Counter-Strike 2 hasn’t changed much since then, and many vital features are still missing. Recently, players discussed how disappointed they are that Valve still hasn’t added one simple feature to the game.

A player asked on an April 17’s Reddit post how it’s possible that there’s still no option to host private five-versus-five lobbies in CS2. At the moment, it’s almost impossible to simply create a private lobby, despite this being a default option in many other multiplayer games like League of Legends. It turns out many other players are as clueless and “in disbelief” as the OP.

“Tried to play in private with friends, didn’t work at all. We were in disbelief that this wasn’t an option,” a player wrote in the comments. Another pointed out how only Valve can answer this question—but given the company lacks a community manager, and judging by its reluctance to engage in dialog with players, we won’t get an answer anytime soon. “The only thing you can do is cross your fingers and hope it gets added soon,” they said.

At the time of writing you can’t setup a five-versus-five lobby in CS2. Image via Valve

Private lobbies are among dozens of features missing from CS2. Over the past few months, the community has been discussing the poor state of the game almost daily, and players are understandably frustrated. Many community members are growing increasingly disdainful about CS2’s lack of meaningful updates and requested features, and the top comment reads: “The technology isn’t there yet [I] am afraid.”

You can’t blame the players. The last substantial update for CS2 dropped on Feb. 28. To be fair, Valve released a few updates since then, but they only contained minor changes that didn’t improve gameplay or reduce the number of cheaters in Premier mode. So, unless the developer focuses on delivering more meaningful updates, the community will only get more frustrated.

