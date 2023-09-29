CS2 players furious as all their hard-earned CS:GO achievements disappear

Valve nuked CS:GO from Steam and replaced it with CS2 on Wednesday, Sept. 27. That means not only can players no longer play on CS:GO’s official servers, but all of their achievements are seemingly gone forever—and they’re not happy.

Before CS2’s global release, there were 167 achievements players could get from playing CS:GO, from easier ones such as getting a certain number of kills with a determined weapon to playing 5,000 Arms Race or Demolition matches, which obviously required a lot of grinding.

We’d think that Valve would like to preserve the history of CS:GO as it did with previous games such as Counter-Strike: Source or CS: 1.6, which still have their own page on Steam, but apparently, CS:GO has really been turned into CS2.

“I finally got 100% achievements in CS:GO last year and now it’s gone so that kinda sucks lol,” one player wrote on Reddit. “Well, I’m an achievement hunter, had CS:GO at 100%, and was close to 1k hours playing it, and I’m legitimately not happy, I think (I hope) this is a temporary approach though,” another player wrote.

On top of that, Valve also launched CS2 with only one achievement that requires no effort to unlock. The developer will likely add more in the future so players have something extra to play for, but this strengthens the theory that Valve released an incomplete game for whatever reason.

For now, all that players can do is hope Valve reverts this stance in the future and adds separate clients and Steam pages for CS:GO and CS2. This would be great not only for those who have a special sentiment toward CS:GO, but also for people who can’t play CS2 due to hardware limitations. Right now, the only way to play CS:GO is by opting into a beta version.

