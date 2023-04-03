CS2 players desperately want Valve to make one key change to game

Counter-Strike 2’s limited play testing has been live for almost two weeks now, and players have asked Valve to change many things. But their latest concern echoes a request players have been making for years.

One player pointed out a few things Valve needs to change regarding matchmaking in CS2 in a recent thread on Reddit. They underlined a few aspects of the current state of the ranking system in CS:GO, arguing it makes zero sense.

“The current system I feel just needs a certain degree of added transparency to the game,” they said.

The player also pointed out unreasonable aspects of matchmaking, like ranking up on some ties but deranking on others, and the fact that players can rank up despite bottom-fragging for several games straight.

Their final two points are something that has been voiced by many CS:GO players over the past few years. The player said that sometimes they can derank after losing the game by one round despite being the best player on the server. The other nonsensible argument is that climbing to the next rank seemingly takes “forever” but players can fall to the previous rank after losing two matches.

“I don’t want the ranking system to be easier by any means. I just want it to be transparent in what it is doing,” the post reads. And players agree. Many of them used other games as examples of proper matchmaking, like VALORANT.

“That’s why I love VALORANT’s ranking system. It’s super transparent and you don’t need 3 different third party softwares to play at a higher level. Would be super cool if they did it in a similar way,” one player said.