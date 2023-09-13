CS2 players are losing rounds they wouldn’t have in CS:GO because of one major issue

Players are having this problem on more than one map.

T Planting the Bomb on B-site on Overpass in CS2.
Planting the bomb on Overpass B-site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of players currently playing the CS2 beta are losing rounds on the Terrorist side because they can’t hear the click of the bomb defuse.

In a recent Reddit post, players said they couldn’t hear the defuse sound when they were standing on Mirage’s B Apartments and Nuke’s B Ramp. This also happened to me when I was hiding in Inferno’s A Apartments during the post-plant scenario.

One CS2 player said they can hear footsteps, weapon reloads, and even the bomb ticks just fine, minus the defuse sound on some occasions. “Twice in clutches already I don’t hear the CT defuse the bomb and I wait behind my cover like a broomstick,” the player wrote on Reddit.

This is a major issue because in lots of post-plant situations, the Terrorists defending the bomb will just play off the defuse sound and avoid peeking the CTs unless they tap the bomb. This is a basic Counter-Strike fundamental, so if people can’t hear the defuse sound, they’ll end up losing rounds they’d never have lost in previous games such as CS:GO, CS: Source, and CS: 1.6.

One player offered a quick fix to enhance the defuse sound, but I didn’t notice much difference. The player wrote if you switch the “speaker_config” command on console to “1” or “2” instead of leaving it at “-1,” the sound should improve.

To some players, a lot of CS2 sounds are bugged at the moment, not only the defuse sound. Players said in that Reddit thread they couldn’t distinguish if a Molotov landed or exploded in the air like they do in CS:GO. And, most notably, s1mple said in an interview with Dot Esports that he sometimes can’t identify which guns his opponents have because of the way Valve tweaked the weapon sounds in CS2.

The defuse sound is yet another thing that Valve must look into before releasing CS2 this summer.

