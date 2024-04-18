CS2 player slams Valve for lackluster April updates compared to other games

CS2 is being targeted by angry fans for its lack of meaningful updates following the lackluster April 16 patch. One Reddit user created a highlight reel showing everything other games got in April alone compared to CS2, and players are frustrated by Valve’s deafening radio silence.

Reddit user Wow_ThatsUncalledFor shared the highlight reel on Apr. 17 that showcased all the April updates for CS2 alongside other live service titles. The video shows all the updates for Helldivers 2, Rust, and The Finals—three massive games platformed on Steam that received a ton of new content, system updates, bug fixes, and a whole lot more. At the very end, the video shows everything CS2 received this month—a short congratulations to the winners of the Copenhagen Major and seven miscellaneous bug fixes.

Users in the comments praised games like Rust that have been continuously updated, supported, and improved for a decade. Others expressed skepticism, believing Valve is actually preparing a massive content drop, hopefully aimed at improving the Valve Anti-Cheat, which itself has been berated by players since the game launched in September of last year. These beliefs may not be unfounded, since Valve has done similar updates before. In January, Valve released a now-infamous patch with a single fix, and the very next one was CS2‘s biggest update and saw the return of Arms Race.

Be that as it may, this is Valve’s second update in two weeks that contained nothing special. Seven bug fixes total and no changes to Anti-Cheat have rubbed some players the wrong way. The CS2 subreddit is overrun by players announcing their departure from the game due to cheating issues, and even some notable YouTubers have done the same. According to Steam Charts, the game is doing better than ever in terms of raw player numbers, but fear still remains that cheaters and other issues will ruin the game for good. Valve, please fix it.

