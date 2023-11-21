CS2 fps bug is discouraging players from using a handy PC shortcut

A particularly annoying Counter-Strike 2 bug has left players, who depend on the handy Alt-Tab key combo for their multitasking needs between games, perplexed.

Sharing their experience in a Reddit post on Nov. 20, a user named wazernet wrote about facing significant frame drops in their CS2 games whenever they use the Alt-Tab shortcut to switch between programs. At first, they thought only systems with AMD CPUs that have “more than one CCX available/activated” were the culprit, but that changed quickly once comments started pouring in.

Apparently, both Intel and AMD users, regardless of whether their CPU’s core complex is, are facing performance drops and worse one percent and 0.1 percent lows when they return to their CS2 game after Alt-Tabbing out of it.

Wazernet also urged players to try recreating the bug and share their experience in the comments. They even jotted down a neat how-to guide to help others post their results in the thread, which will help them spot the pattern and identify the factors.

Alt-Tab is an essential shortcut for us Windows users, who like switching between background programs like Spotify, Discord, and the web browser in the middle of a game. So, not being able to use it while playing CS2 because of performance hiccups is understandably upsetting. You could still use the Windows key to switch, but it’d require you to hover over the application on the taskbar and click on it. Alt-Tabbing is always going to be an easier and faster way to switch between apps.

If you have used the shortcut while playing CS2 and are experiencing issues because of it, closing the background apps and restarting the game should fix your problem. You might also want to avoid using the Alt-Tab shortcut until Valve addresses the issue behind it.

Dot Esports has reached out to Valve for a comment but hasn’t received a response yet.