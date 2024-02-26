CS2 fans fear Liquid are ‘cooked’ after barely surviving Dallas qualifiers

Team Liquid barely stayed alive on the first day of IEM Dallas 2024 North American closed qualifiers on Feb. 25. Following their games, CS2 fans are afraid they are “cooked” and won’t be able to achieve much.

Fans discussed Liquid after they lost 1-2 to Nouns in the opening series of IEM Dallas closed qualifiers and defeated Wildcard 2-1. With their new superstar additions of cadiaN, Twistzz, and skullz, fans believe Liquid should be sweeping North American tournaments, but their poor form so far suggests they won’t reach their potential.

“This roster won’t last long I’m afraid,” one fan wrote. “Liquid would have not won a single series in the EU RMR playing like this,” another one added. “This liquid is cooked,” another player shared.

Fans pointed out some simple mistakes from Liquid, like missing defuses of the bomb, which arguably lost them the first map against Nouns. They also called out Liquid for giving an AWP to cadiaN. The Dane bottom-fragged in both series against Nouns and Wildcard

It’s no surprise fans are discussing Liquid’s performance given the hype surrounding the team. They are arguably the best team NA has to offer, at least on paper.

CS2 fans should know not to write off a team after some lackluster online performances. The lineup has been together for almost three months now, and it’s composed of names that should win trophies. So, it’s anything but surprising to have the bar so high.

IEM Dallas 2024 North American closed qualifier is not over yet, as the second day of competition awaits us on Feb. 26. There, Liquid will face BOSS in the consolidation final and eventually play against Nouns in a rematch if they win their first series.

Liquid’s true test will begin this Friday as they are set to compete in the PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major American RMR. The five best squads will book their spots at the upcoming Major, and Liquid’s qualification is essential if they want to prove themselves.