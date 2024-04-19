The BLAST Paris Major stadium in black and white.
Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST
Category:
Counter-Strike

CS2 BLAST Finals to feature format change everyone’s been demanding

Finally.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:28 am

Since the launch of Counter-Strike 2 in September 2023, players and fans have been demanding changes to professional tournaments. Now, it looks like one much-demanded change will be implemented as soon as the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024.

Recommended Videos

On April 18, the CS2 tournament organizer announced that BLAST will add best-of-five finals to its events. The tweak comes after the latest tier one tournament finals were too short. Despite being a full best-of-three, the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major final between Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan lasted around two and a half hours. The final of IEM Chengdu 2024, where FaZe defeated MOUZ, took less than two hours.

As a result, fans and pro players around the world have been asking tournament organizers to implement BO5 finals to extend the length of matches. In the eyes of many, having a grand final last less than two hours, which is often the case when series finish 2-0, is anticlimactic and dull.

This change makes a lot of sense given CS2 games are in an MR12 format, instead of MR15 like CS:GO. Additionally, with shorter matches, teams force buys more often, which makes the games more dynamic. Without any changes coming from Valve’s side, it makes perfect sense to make the finals BO5.

Fans are pleased with BLAST’s decision and are now waiting for other pivotal event organizers to follow suit. “This is what we wanted, now it’s your turn ESL,” one reply reads.

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024 is still almost two months away, however, as it’s scheduled to begin on June 12 in London. So, we’ll have to be patient before we finally get to see a BO5 CS2 final.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article CS2 players ‘in disbelief’ one simple feature still hasn’t been added
Fixing the unable to establish connection to game servers error in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players ‘in disbelief’ one simple feature still hasn’t been added
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 18, 2024
Read Article CS2 player slams Valve for lackluster April updates compared to other games
Screenshot taken of Mirage's A bombsite in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 player slams Valve for lackluster April updates compared to other games
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article CS2 star dev1ce swears off hitting monitor after IEM Chengdu incident
Dev1ce competing at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major RMRs.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 star dev1ce swears off hitting monitor after IEM Chengdu incident
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2 players ‘in disbelief’ one simple feature still hasn’t been added
Fixing the unable to establish connection to game servers error in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players ‘in disbelief’ one simple feature still hasn’t been added
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 18, 2024
Read Article CS2 player slams Valve for lackluster April updates compared to other games
Screenshot taken of Mirage's A bombsite in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 player slams Valve for lackluster April updates compared to other games
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article CS2 star dev1ce swears off hitting monitor after IEM Chengdu incident
Dev1ce competing at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major RMRs.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 star dev1ce swears off hitting monitor after IEM Chengdu incident
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 17, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.