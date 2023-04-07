CS2 beta testers uncover ‘huge’ issue that could hinder disabled players

Counter-Strike 2 is expected to bring a number of sweeping changes to the game, but one of them could be an enormous issue for disabled players.

A player on Reddit on April 6 discovered a keybinding change in the CS2 update that would prevent them from playing the game. The change stops players from binding multiple actions to the same key, which is essential for disabled players who are limited to only using certain keys when playing.

“Due to a total muscle weakness I’m limited to a few keys I can press, so having multiple actions on one key, aliases and execs is the only way I can play,” the player said. They added they use Q to open the grenade wheel and take out the bomb, for example, while F swaps between their weapons and knife.

The player admitted they’re unable to lift their mouse, so using keys for multiple actions is essential. At this early stage of the beta, it seems players are unable to bind multiple actions to the same key. But the community remains hopeful Valve will take this into consideration after hearing from disabled players.

Related: Shroud claims CS2 could ‘take over’ if Valve gets one thing right

“I suggest you and all others who feel this way email Valve about this issue. Even though they probably see threads like this, direct pressure wouldn’t be a bad thing,” a player said on Reddit. “I’m sure they [Valve devs] will listen and try to work on something,” another added.

Many players in the comment section admitted they used this accessibility option to bind multiple keys because it’s convenient. They said they don’t understand why Valve would suddenly take this option away.